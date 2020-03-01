wrestling / News
Seth Rollins & Murphy Set to Defend Tag Titles Against The Street Profit for Raw
– Another title match is official for tomorrow night’s Raw in Brooklyn, New York. Seth Rollins and Murphy will put their Raw tag team titles on the line against The Street Profits in a rematch from Super ShowDown 2020. You can check out the full announcement from WWE.com below.
Seth Rollins & Murphy put Raw Tag Team Titles on the line against The Street Profits
The Street Profits had the Raw Tag Team Titles within their grasps at WWE Super ShowDown but were unable to dethrone Seth Rollins & Murphy.
Now the bombastic challengers will have one more shot at The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple in a “Now or Never” Tag Team Championship Match on Raw.
Can Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins achieve that breakthrough moment? Or will the motivating powers of Rollins & Murphy be capable of handling all that smoke?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw on the USA Network at 8/7 C for the high-stakes showdown.
Tomorrow’s Raw will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Raw Tag Team Title Match: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler
* Riddick Moss to defend 24/7 Title
* Beth Phoenix to return to Raw with update on Edge’s recovery
