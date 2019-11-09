Seth Rollins Named Captain Team Raw in Men’s Survivor Series Match

– The men’s Survivor Series match is official, with Seth Rollins set to captain Team Raw. WWE announced after Smackdown that Rollins will lead the red brand in the five-on-five Survivor Series match. As of now, he’s the only confirmed participant.

The full announcement reads:

Seth Rollins named first member of Team Raw ahead of Survivor Series

Monday Night Rollins is ready to go for Team Raw at Survivor Series – who’s ready to join him?

After being named the first participant for the red brand, Seth Rollins is set to address the WWE Universe as he awaits the reveal of his teammates. By the end of Monday night, the full Team Raw lineup will be complete.

The Beastslayer is attempting to move past the loss of his Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel and lead Raw to brand supremacy at Survivor Series. With Survivor Series inching closer by the day, the rest of the Raw Superstars will be set on making an impression and earning the golden opportunity to join Rollins in the inter-brand battle.

Tune in Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see which red-brand Superstars step up to accompany Rollins in the war against SmackDown and NXT.