WWE News: Seth Rollins Debuts New Theme Song at Money in the Bank, New Day React to Win

– Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song during his match on Sunday night’s Money In the Bank. WWE shared video of Rollins coming out for the new entrance theme, which replaces the “Second Coming” theme he’s used since 2014:

– WWE posted video of Kofi Kingston and Big E. backstage after their win at Money in the Bank. The video saw Big E. “hydrating” his Tag Team Championship belt and then cut a promo with Kofi talking about how they aren’t losing the title any time soon: