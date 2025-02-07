Seth Rollins On Which NFL Quarterback Would Make The Best Wrestler

Seth Rollins recently weighed in on which NFL quarterback would fare the best inside the ring. Rollins was a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, and during the conversation Rollins was asked which QB would make the best professional wrestler.

“Overall? Oh, man, probably Josh Allen,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “You wouldn’t expect that, but he’s tough. He’s tough, man. He’s not afraid to take a hit. He gets in there. He will lower his helmet.”

Rollins continued, “He’s one of the quarterbacks that’s like, ‘You want me to slide? I’m not sliding. You want me to go out of bounds? I’m not going out of bounds. I want the action. I want it all.’ He’s a big, meaty boy. He can take it.”

Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and won the NFL’s MVP award for the 2024 season.