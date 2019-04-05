Seth Rollins: No One Wanted To See Dean Ambrose Turn Heel Last Year

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Seth Rollins spoke about Dean Ambrose’s heel turn last year and their subsequent feud with each other, which he said that no one wanted, including himself and Ambrose. Here are highlights:

On Brock Lesnar not showing up: “I think people are just sick of it. You’ve seen and heard it every single week. They want to see a champion who is going to be there, that’s going to represent them, that’s a champion they can be proud of and one that inspires people. Brock Lesnar doesn’t inspire anybody. He’s an industry killer, not an industry builder. He cares about no one but himself and he’ll tell you that, it’s been that way his entire life. He was given the opportunity years ago to carry the mantle here in WWE but it was too tough for him and he walked away. Granted, he’s been able to come back and do things on his own terms, but his own terms only serve himself.”

On Ambrose’s heel turn: “The way that affected Ambrose, that wasn’t really his best look. No one wanted to see us fight each other, we had been through that, it didn’t feel good. I was upset, he was clearly upset and people didn’t want to see it, they wanted to see us be brothers and care about each other.”

On the brief Shield reunion this year: “At the end of the day, I was happy to have that one last match with my Shield brothers by my side. It was one of the most emotional experiences I’ve ever had in a wrestling ring and it felt so good. Whenever we’re back on the same side, it’s so easy, it’s so much fun. Knowing that was the last one, I think we all felt it, were able to soak it in and enjoy that match. That propelled me and gave me all of the momentum I needed heading into WrestleMania.”