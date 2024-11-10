wrestling / News

Seth Rollins Says He Does Not Appear In New Captain America Trailer

November 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Seth Rollins 9-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World dropped earlier today but Seth Rollins says he’s not in it. Rollins did film material for the movie, but it was rumored that his scenes were cut. Fans got excited during the new trailer, as a masked soldier appears to be Rollins. However, the WWE Superstar confirmed that it is not him.

