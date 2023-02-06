Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lunch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On a possible reality show: “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”

On how parenthood has changed things for them: “Oh, it’s been a different world altogether, man. Priorities shift. Everything changes. We’ve been traveling on the road with her. Having two working wrestling parents along with, you know, Becky has been doing some outside stuff as well. It’s been chaos. The one major thing is the time has just gone like that. I mean, in this industry, it flies anyway because we’re nonstop, but having her around, I feel like it’s just on another level. Like we’re in warp speed.”