Seth Rollins Notes Brie Bella Predicted His 2020 Gimmick in 2015

Brie Bella had a great idea for Seth Rollins back in 2015, though it took Rollins and WWE five years to get around to it. Rollins posted to Twitter on Sunday, sharing a clip from today’s the WWE The Day of special looking at SummerSlam of that year in which Bella predicts Rollins’ Money Night Messiah gimmick.

In the video, which you can see below, Rollins is talking with Bella and Becky Lynch and is in his white and gold ring attire. Rollins notes that he was aiming for a look that was “innocent and pure,” to which Bella said, “I don’t know about that [pure and innocent look]. But, your gear looks awesome, you look like their messiah.”

Rollins is set to team with Murphy against Rey Mysterio and Dominik at tonight’s WWE Payback PPV.