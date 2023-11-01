– During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins commented on the future of the wrestling business. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“There is so much wrestling that happens right now and because the business has progressed so much, the in-ring talent that we have right now is beyond any generation, it’s wild. You can do something that you think is gonna change the face of your character and your career, and it’s hot for 24 hours, and then boom, gone. That didn’t use to be the case, it’s definitely much harder on today’s generation to find their footing so to speak.”

This weekend, Seth Rollins will be defending his title against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is slated for Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.