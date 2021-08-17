Seth Rollins Offers To Train Gable Steveson For WWE Run

As previously noted, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who has made his interest in becoming a pro wrestler very clear, stated that he’ll be in attendance at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday. In an interview with TMZ Sports, current WWE superstar Seth Rollins discussed the possibility of Steveson joining WWE.

When asked about Steveson joining the company, Rollins noted that he was all for it and that he’d even train Steveson to get him ready for WWE:

“I mean, we’d love to have him. He seems like an incredible athlete, and decent dude. And, you know, we’ve had some luck with Olympic gold medalists before, so why not? I do have a wrestling school, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, so if he wants to move to Davenport, Iowa for three months, we’ll get him ready.”

As for Rollins, he’s set to go one-on-one with Edge at SummerSlam.