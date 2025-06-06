Seth Rollins Reflects On Allying With Bronson Reed After Their Feud

Seth Rollins is allied with Bronson Reed despite their heated feud last year, and Rollins recently shared his thoughts on the matter. Rollins and Reed battled through much of last summer, but Reed joined Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker in their alliance at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. Rollins appeared on Up & Adams where he spoke about the change in his dynamic with Reed.

“I’m a good guy,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I haven’t changed a bit. It just so happens that people have come to me and flocked to me. I said before WrestleMania I was going to put an end to Roman Reigns, I was going to put an end to CM Punk, I was going to win the main event of WrestleMania. I did all that. Absolutely nothing changed.”

He continued, “The only difference is that Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns’ Wiseman, decided I was right all along. I came with Paul, they you see Bron Breakker, he wants to learn from me. Bronson Reed, we had a little thing last year, but now there is a lot of respect between the two of us, and now we’re off to the races.”

Rollins will be part of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match at Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank.