Seth Rollins On Being A Visionary, Setting Himself Apart From Roman Reigns

The WWE careers of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will always be tied together, but Seth still tries to set himself apart from his former partner. In an interview with Sport1, Rollins spoke about being a visionary and how he tries to differentiate himself from Reigns. Here are highlights:

On if his reinvention was a way to differentiate himself from Reigns: “Yes and no. Let’s put it this way: I definitely want to be different from a novel. Roman has a certain way of doing things, how he talks, how he runs, how he acts. Doing the same would not make sense, so I wanted to differentiate myself and that played a role in the development of what I now embody. I don’t want to be the one who imitates what others are doing successfully, I want to be the one who does what no one else does. But of course: I am also a big fan of the wrestling stars of the past and the shrill stars were my favorite. The Macho Man was one of them and thus had an influence on what I am doing right now.”

On creating a larger-than-life character: “I was never visually the prototype of a WWE superstar. I don’t look like John (Cena), Roman or (Hulk) Hogan, never did it and never will. That’s why I never received as a gift from what they received. Don’t misunderstand: All those mentioned had to or have to work enormously hard and I admire very much what John Cena and Hulk Hogan have achieved. And I admire what Roman is doing now. But the truth is also: Someone like me doesn’t get the ball as naturally as they got it. People like me who don’t have a certain size have to work non-stop all the time. Shawn Michaels had to, Randy Savage had to, Eddie Guerrero and even Bret Hart. We have to wrestle up, fight ourselves upwards in all the senses of the word, that is the package we carry. Becky (Lynch) has become one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me. And you can see from it: There is more than one way to be “larger than life.” If you are already in terms of physical conditions, it is definitely easier, but there is another way. You don’t have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena. Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also “larger than life.” In the end, it’s not about the physical conditions, it’s about what you make of your prerequisites.”