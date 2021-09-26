Seth Rollins On His Future In Wrestling, How His Love of the Business Has Changed

Seth Rollins weighed in on how his love for pro wrestling has evolved and discussed his future on the latest Broken Skull Sessions. Rollins was Steve Austin’s guest on today’s episode and discussed how he looks at the industry with a new perspective now, and revealed that he has two years left on his current contract. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On if he loves the business as much as he did when he started: “I do, but in a different way. My goals, as I’ve gotten older in the business, I’ve checked off a lot of boxes. WrestleMania main event, being on the marquee for that, that one looms pretty heavy over my head and I don’t think I’ll be satisfied entirely until I get that one done, if ever. There are not a lot of guys who have that prestige, but I’m going to work towards it. I love the performance aspect of what we do and now that we’re back to live crowds, I love that, I’ll never get sick of that. That synergy, that feeling, you can’t beat that. I love that.”

On his priorities shifting and his contract status: “Now, as a dad, part of me is starting to shift a little bit. I have a couple years left on my contract, I definitely want to see that through. After that, we’ll see what happens. I don’t know, I wish I had a proper answer because I love it, but life is starting to get a lot bigger when you got a little baby girl and when my contract is up, she’ll be about 3 or 4 and ready to go into school and do stuff. We’ll see. If it all ended tomorrow, I’d be pretty satisfied with the things I’ve accomplished and the contributions I’ve made to the business. I always wanted to leave it better than I found it and I’ve been able to do that in some respects. I’m proud of that.”