Seth Rollins On Guiding Murphy and AOP to Their Potential, When They’ll Get a Stable Name

Speaking on last week’s episode of The Bump, Seth Rollins discussed his alliance with Murphy and AOP including the possibility of a name for the group. Rollins has been serving as the leader of the heel alliance and talked about his turn over the last several months as well as what he’s been able to provide his proteges. You can check out highlights and the full episode below:

On his change over the last several months: “I guess it’s a lot more standing up for myself, instead of being what I think I’m supposed to be, I’m being more of what I feel like I should be, what I was meant to be. I always fancied myself a leader, no matter what role I was cast in. But I think that as of late, I’m just been not so afraid to put my feelings out there, tell the world what they need to hear. That’s not been taken too kindly by some people, I suppose.”

On how his stable’s been developing: “I would say extremely well. I mean look, Murphy and AOP, these are guys were really hungry. They’ve been sitting on the sidelines on the Raw roster for quite some time. You know, Murphy clawed his way up from 205 [Live], has undoubtedly had some great showings in the ring but was just missing that one little thing, and I think that one little thing is some guidance.

“The AOP are obviously monsters. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about that. But they were also missing that one thing since they got to the main roster. Now in NXT, they had Paul Ellering. And Paul was a guiding, driving force in their progression. And I think I can — not to liken myself to the great Paul Ellering — but I believe I that I can provide those gentlemen the same type of guidance that Mr. Ellering did.”

On potential names for the stable: “Yeah, I had some ideas, you know. I’ve had some cool names in the past, and so I’ve got some ideas. So we’ll see where it lands, maybe post-WrestleMania. But, I’ve got some things brewing.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE’s The Bump with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.