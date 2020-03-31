Seth Rollins On How He and Becky Lynch Are Handling Their COVID-19 Downtime

Seth Rollins spoke with Hollywood Life for a new interview discussing what he and Becky Lynch are doing during their time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights are below:

On how he and Lynch are dealing with the pandemic: “Obviously, no one knows how long this process is going to take. We’re taking advantage of the downtime and cook some dinners, watch movies, and hang out. We don’t really get a lot of time to do that. So you know, we are going to get full nights of sleep. We are going to hang out with my animals. Just enjoy quality time as opposed to work time, which is where we spend most of our time doing. Luckily she is not one of those fussy types that need a whole lot to be entertained, so I am okay and I will be alright. I think she is down with drinking beers and hanging out.”

On appreciating what he has in the wake of the situation: “There is a lot of gratitude that goes into the last few weeks. A lot of times our job runs us ragged, and we complain, as all of us do, about our workplaces. ‘[We] are frustrated or are overworked and underappreciated’ and stuff like that. I think with this situation, it certainly makes you take a look at the brighter side of things. You look around, and you see that over three million Americans filed for unemployment last week which is unheard of, and the fact that we [in the WWE] are still able to have employment. Not only that, but it’s a job that I love, and I still get to take part in that job during this time, even if it is in an abbreviated fashion. There is something very humbling and a lot of gratitude that goes along with all of that so, hopefully, when we come out of this crisis, it will be something we can take with us moving forward in our day-to-day lives.”

On how he’s spending time at home: “Oh, goodness. I am looking forward to most spending time with my animals — my dog Kevin and my cat Darrell — as I don’t get to spend nearly as much time with them when we have our regular schedule.”

On his disdain for TikTok: “As far as TikTok is concerned, look, I will say this very plainly: I hate TikTok! The internet is a great cheerleader right now since there is a great amount of time where positivity is going around, and I don’t want to spread negativity, but look, we have way too much time on our hands, and TikTok is not… I mean, read a book! For God’s sake, these dance videos on TikTok are driving me absolutely insane. I can’t handle it anymore… Yeah, I am looking forward to staying in and watching a bunch of television shows and catching up with some movies, hanging out with my dog and my cat. I am going to order an espresso machine for my house so I can learn how to make great coffee at home. My coffee shop is having a lot of trouble obviously right now as a small business, so those are a few things I am looking forward to, but TikTok is not one of them! [Laughs]”