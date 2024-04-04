Seth Rollins Doesn’t Pass Judgment On Returning Stars, Praises This Week’s WWE Raw

Seth Rollins says he isn’t worried about returning WWE stars, saying they make the company stronger. Rollins spoke with The Ringer for a new interview promoting WrestleMania 40 and you can see a couple highlights below:

On stars returning to WWE: “I kind of don’t pass a whole lot of judgment on anybody if they think they’re not being used up to their potential. Having options for performers is only going to make the business stronger, and it’s only going to make WWE stronger.”

On this week’s WWE Raw: “In [the] 12 years that I’ve been here, I think this may be the best episode of Monday Night Raw I’ve ever been a part of. You had incredible talent across the board, everybody pushing boundaries in front of an electric-hot crowd in Chicago.”