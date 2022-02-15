Seth Rollins on Rough Bump During Match With Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36

– During a recent interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins discussed his match with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36 in the ThunderDome, and how when Owens landed on him, he thought every rib in his body was broken. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on Kevin Owens landing hard on him at WrestleMania 36: “I wrestled on the independents for years in front of nobody, in front of absolutely nobody. So when it came back to, you know, COVID times and we’re in this empty warehouse and it’s a stale environment. The falling down hurt way worse. No question about it. Kevin Owens came off the WrestleMania sign, put his elbow right into the side of my ribs, I thought I broke every rib in my body. I was, yeah, I was done. Thankfully, that was the end of the match. But, what did help me was knowing that no one was there, I have been accustomed to that for half my career at that point so I was able to figure out, talk it on the fly. Like I was just able to get into that mindset, I think a lot better than maybe some other people. And Kevin’s the same way, Kevin Owens came from the same place that I did.”

On breaking his jaw early in his career: “I’ve hurt people in the ring, yes, that’s what the internet says. Don’t listen to them. But I’ve also been hurt quite a bit. I actually tore my entire knee in a match in Dublin on the first night in one of our international tours in 2015. I was the heavyweight champion at the time, finished the match. Still was able to powerbomb Kane through a table. Yes, the mayor Glenn Jacobs of Knox County. I was able to powerbomb him through a table with a torn ACL, MCL, and a destroyed meniscus. Although I’m sure the powerbombing probably did more to the meniscus. But yeah, I tore the whole thing in a match.

“I broke my jaw early in my career, which was pretty wild. I got elbowed right just right on one of the sides here and it just split it. it’s put it right down the center I don’t know what happened but it never had a broken bone in my life, right? So I thought I disclosed it. So the first thing I’m doing is trying to move it around. No, it gets better, it gets better. So then I’m noticing it’s okay if my mouth is open. So then I’m like this {opens mouth} feels good. Correct, first moment of the match, we’re talking 30 seconds in. The guy pops me and it’s broken. But what I didn’t realize is when I closed my mouth, It was very painful. I could feel it start to pull apart. And it was ripping the gum in between my two teeth and it was pulling it apart. Yeah, no, it was awful. So I had to wrestle the next 10 minutes with my mouth wide open essentially.”