Seth Rollins on the Idea That WWE Has a ‘Cutthroat’ Locker Room

– During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed the perception of WWE having a cutthroat locker room and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Seth Rollins on the idea that wrestling is a cutthroat business: “From the outside, you think it’s a cutthroat business and to an extent it is in some capacity, because everybody wants that top spot and everybody wants to grow as a performer and, you know, the higher up you are on the card, the more money you’re going to earn and that’s the bottom line, but I can totally understand where you’re coming from when you come in. [There’s still] a level of respect. It’s like, when it’s Sunday, and it’s game time and you’re going, you’re out there to kill somebody, right? You’re out there to take somebody out, but as soon as it’s not that time anymore, as soon as the game’s over or, you know, the play is over, you help the brother up off the field and that’s where we are.”

On how everyone wants the top spot, but there’s still mutual respect: “Yeah, everybody wants that top spot, everybody wants to be positioned better than everybody else, but at the end of the day, there is a level of respect for everybody that plays the game and so there is a brotherhood, there is a fraternity to that.”