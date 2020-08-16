Seth Rollins On Those Who Think WWE Has Lost A Step: ‘Everybody is Trying To Make This Thing Work’

In an interview with BT Sport, Seth Rollins spoke about the criticism WWE has been receiving and how they are all trying to make the best of a bad situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “Everyone, and I’m not just talking about the wrestlers, I’m talking about everyone from Vince McMahon down. Whether it’s a creative team member, whether it is a production team member, whether it is an aid, a writer’s assistant, anybody. You know, we all take pride in our jobs. We all got into being professional wrestling performers or writer or thinkers or whatever because we were fans and so this is something that we love. And so, I think when we get laughed at or we get made fun of by our hardcore audience, that puts a chip on our shoulder. I don’t think that any of us take lightly the idea that we have lost a step or that things aren’t what they used to be or you can’t do this or you can’t do that. I can speak specifically for the locker room. We are full of guys and girls that are extremely talented, extremely driven, extremely hard-working and we do the best we can with the hand we’re dealt.

And sometimes, in 2020 with COVID, the pandemic and quarantine and everything that’s been shut down, we’re backed up against a wall. So, sometimes with situations like that, that’s when the artists do their best work, when there is angst and frustration and some sort of need to prove others wrong. So, all those situations you brought up are good examples of that, but it goes deeper, man. It goes all the way from the bottom to the top. Everybody is trying to make this thing work as best as we possibly can.”