Seth Rollins on Wanting to Go On Last at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Being That Guy

– Yahoo! Sports recently interviewed WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, who discussed wanting to headline WrestleMania, his match against Edge at WWE SummerSlam this weekend, and more. Rollins noted he’s never actually gotten the chance to go on last at WrestleMania. That means he’s not counting his Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Rollins cashed in his briefcase during Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ WWE Championship main event match. He managed to pin Reigns in what became an impromptu Triple Threat Match in order to capture the title. Below are some highlights.

Seth Rollins on wanting to main event WrestleMania: “I would be lying to you if I said the WrestleMania main event isn’t the one thing that I have really wanted. You look back at my career in WrestleManias, I have had some incredible moments, but I have never been the guy who has been on the marquee, slated to go on last. Roman is going to be the guy, for better or worse, he’s going to be the guy who will go on last at WrestleMania. It certainly provides an intriguing amount of possibilities. That’s where everyone who enters this industry wants to be, but we have a long time to get there.”

Rollins on facing Edge at SummerSlam: “It’s a difficult task, what he’s doing. To come back after all of those years off, the game changes. Our industry, our sport, it evolves and I am the peak of that evolution. He’s stepping into the deep end, diving in. When [wrestlers] are in the ring with me, when they’re talking with me, we’re going to work at a five-star level all of the time.”

On the building to the match: “Iron sharpens iron. It’s been exciting just to see where I stand. It’s been a while since I have been challenged at this level when it comes to the mind games and the war of words. It’s nice to have someone who can help me be at my very best in that situation.”