Seth Rollins on What Dean Ambrose Told Him When He Left WWE, Names NXT Stars He’d Like to Face

– Seth Rollins spoke with ACWrestling in the lead up to Super ShowDown and revealed what the last thing Jon Moxley said to him before leaving WWE was, plus more. You can see some highlights and the interview below:

On if he worries that NXT will surpass the main roster: “No, there’s not really any fear of that. Obviously, they offer a different brand, I think, from what we do every Monday and Tuesday. They don’t do it nearly as often as we do as well. I would contend that my best matches are as good as any NXT matches. So I don’t think there’s anybody down there that scares me. {There are] tons of guys that I would love to come up and have matches with, I think we would have some fantastic encounters. But at the end of the day I don’t care who you are, don’t care where you’re at, what company you work for. I’m the Universal Champion, I’m the best wrestler on the planet and they’ve got to step up to me. Not the other way around.”

On who in NXT he’d like to face: “Oh man, there’s so many guys down there. Adam Cole just won the NXT Title and he’s a guy I’ve never had any matches with. Johnny Gargano’s gotten so much better since the last time we had a match, which was like ten years ago. You’ve got Roddy Strong, you’ve got Kyle O’Reilly, Matt Riddle who’s someone I’ve never faced either. So yeah, there’s a lot of interesting matches there. Even Velveteen Dream, who’s a guy I’ve never been in the ring with. So I’m definitely looking forward to the prospect of those guys coming up and having some matches with them.”

On the last thing Jon Moxley said to him: “He gave me a big hug and said, ‘I love you brother and it’s not goodbye. I’ll see you sometime.’ We’re always going to be bonded, I wish him the best, and you haven’t seen the last of us together. I’m sure at some point down the road, you know, we’ll be putting the fists together sometime. I can’t say when and I can’t say for sure but there’s this feeling in my gut that we’re going to be brothers and bonded forever.”

