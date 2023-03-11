Seth Rollins On Why He’s A Fan of NFL Player Justin Fields

In an interview with Fightful, Seth Rollins spoke about being a fan of the NFL’s Justin Fields and why he’s optimistic about him. Fields is the quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

Rollins said: “I am. I’m a Fields guy. I know there’s been a lot of chatter about trading him, which sounds crazy to me. We’ve got him, man. We’ve got a QB; we can bank on this guy for a little while. Let’s build around him and see what we can do. I’m excited to see what the future holds. I mean, Joey B’s a special cat throwing the football. These are two different types of players though, you know what I mean? They don’t do the same things. We’ll see. We’ll see how it goes, man. Very much looking forward to seeing what the rebuild looks like next year.“