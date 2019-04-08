Seth Rollins on Why He’s the Best in the World, Competing With Paul Heyman on The Mic

– Seth Rollins spoke with Sports Illustrated in a interview before his WrestleMania match laying out his case for being the best in the world. Highlights are below:

On competing with Paul Heyman on the mic: “Getting on the mic against Paul Heyman is the same as going into the ring with Brock. You need to bring your A-game and push yourself to the next level. I know his history and his reputation, but this is my time and I don’t want anyone to show me up. It’s a hell of a challenge.”

On who the best in the world is: “Best in the world? Who knows what that means. But there are only a handful of guys who understand what we do, and doing at my level—as often as often I do—there is probably nobody else. That’s my opinion. I’ve gone out and had great matches the past couple years that people have taken it for granted, to the point where a great match on Monday night doesn’t even get a sneeze because I do it so regularly. I just don’t think there’s anybody else out there that has as many incredible matches, with different opponents and different styles, as I do. I don’t think anybody’s resume can speak as loud as mine can, so I have no problem calling myself the best performer in the entire world.”