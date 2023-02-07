Seth Rollins on Why John Cena Is the GOAT, Still Views Cena as a Mentor

– During a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed John Cena being the greatest of all time and how Cena still mentors him. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on John Cena: “John’s the GOAT, man. John’s the best John is incredible. I’m a footnote, really, in his career, you know, John influenced so many talents over the years. He was a generational guy. For me, though, on the other side of that, John influenced what I do so heavily. I took a ton of inspiration from John, I learned a lot being in the ring with John, and I learned a lot watching John behind the scenes. John still is a mentor to me, even now that he’s not around that often.”

On being part of Cena’s story mode in WWE 2K23: “So it’s awesome to see him portrayed in this way, the legend that he is. I’m very excited to see kind of what his story mode looks like throughout the game. Like I said, I’m just a bit part in that. So it’s my pleasure and my honor to be even a little footnote in the story of John Cena.”