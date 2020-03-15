Seth Rollins On WrestleMania’s Status: ‘It’s All Up In the Air’

Seth Rollins is not the guy to ask about what’s happening with WrestleMania 36, as he said in a video Q&A on Saturday. Rollins did an Instagram Live Q&A that was shared by a fan to Twitter, which you can see below.

The first question he could answer (the first was in German) was about the status of WrestleMania, which is currently in doubt due to the novel coronavirus. Rollins answered, “WrestleMania – I don’t know. Don’t ask me questions, I don’t know! I am not in charge of that. I go where they tell me. This Monday, I’ll be in Orlando at the PC, doing Raw in front of nobody just like SmackDown was on Friday. Probably just how NXT will be on Wednesday, all right? About WrestleMania, nobody knows. It’s all up in the air. So just wait for further announcements from WWE social pages or whatever.”