Seth Rollins on Wrestling Cody Rhodes With His Torn Pectoral Injury

– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase with Digital Spy, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins discussed his match with Cody Rhodes at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Cody Rhodes faced Rollins after suffering a torn pectoral injury. Below are some highlights:

Seth Rollins on Cody’s torn pectoral: “It was pretty gnarly. I don’t think I expected it to look like that. I’ve had some torn muscles in my day and I know that the blood seeps down, gravity just takes over but I had never seen anything like that. I remember Triple H had torn his pec some time ago at an event and shared a picture of it and it was pretty brutal but nothing like what we saw from Cody at Hell in a Cell. His bicep, tricep, shoulder, pec it was down to his belly button almost, it was pretty gnarly. It was definitely shocking and I think the way I felt about it was how the audience in Chicago felt. They were just very uncomfortable for the first little bit. I think people were even wary just to cheer for him because it was so wild.”

On how they worked around the injury: “It’s one of those things where, I’ve never encountered anything like it, so the preparation is entirely brand-new. It was a full hurdle thrown my way that I’d never seen before and so trying to wrap ourselves around it was an interesting process. I think what we got out of it was magic, how we got there wasn’t ideal but that’s life, you gotta roll with the punches sometimes.”

Cody Rhodes still managed to defeat Seth Rollins via pinfall at Hell in a Cell. Rhodes is currently and rehabbing the injury.