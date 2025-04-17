Seth Rollins Would Be Open To MMA Fight With CM Punk

Seth Rollins says that he would be up for an MMA fight with CM Punk if that was on the table. Rollins and Punk have been at odds since Punk returned to WWE, and Punk famously had a couple of fights in the UFC. During an appearance on Outta Pocket, Rollins was asked if he would ever be willing to fight Punk inside the cage.

“In a MMA fight? Sure, yeah, I would,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “I’m not going to bust into his locker room backstage and start lighting him up, but if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a first non-UFC fighter vs. non-UFC fighter fight on one of his cards, I’d put on the gloves and give it a go.”

He continued, “It might be the only one I’d do, but if you put me in there with any of the other guys in my weight class, no, I’m out. Dana, if you want to make some money, book it, brother. Give us a few months. Give me a training camp. I feel like I could handle myself. TKO, we’re all under one umbrella now.”

Rollins and Punk will be competing in a triple threat match along with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.