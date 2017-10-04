Seth Rollins is Open to A Shield Reunion, Talks Fan Reaction to Roman Reigns

– Back in August at the WWE 2K18 videogame launch party in New York City, PWInsider.com about a potential Shield reunion. Here is what he had to say…

On a Potential Shield Reunion: “I, for one, am open to the idea of it, ” commented Rollins, who is the cover athlete of the WWE 2K18 videogame. “Whether it helps Roman or not, it helps me. I truly enjoy being out there with those guys. We shared some great times in the ring. If it happens, it happens. If not, we’ll all be fine.”

On Fan Reaction to Roman Reigns: “I think the people that decide to boo Roman, they’ve made up their minds. Some of them do it for fun. The rest out of spite. Who knows? The guy works hard.”