Seth Rollins To Open Next Week’s WWE Raw

Seth Rollins will kick off next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced during tonight’s Smackdown that Rollins will appear in the opening segment of Monday’s show.

It was reported on Friday that Rollins’ injury suffered on this week’s Raw was a torn MCL and and a partially torn meniscus. It is not currently known if he needs surgery.

Raw airs Monday night live on USA Network. The updated lineup is:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

* Chad Gable vs. Ivar

* Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

* Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have a face-to-face

* Seth Rollins opens the show