WWE News: Seth Rollins Opening Coffee Shop, Sami Zayn Tweets on Mexico Hotel, and Full AJ Styles vs. John Cena Match Video

– Seth Rollins revealed on his Instagram account today that he’s opening up a coffee shop in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. You can read the details Seth Rollins shared earlier today on Instagram below:

Hey guys I’m opening a coffee shop soon! @392caffe and I are partnering to bring @392dport to life in @downtowndavenport in early 2019! It’s located on the corner of 3rd and Scott St. and is literally connected to @blackandbravewrestling Give @392dport a follow for updates galore and coffee porn!

– Recently on Twitter, Sami Zayn commented on a hotel he was staying at in Mexico. Zayn said it reminded him of an “80s drug lord’s mansion.” Corey Graves later responded, “As far as I’m concerned, you were never injured. You were saving children from Orphanages and muling for the cartels this whole time. That’s my story. I’m sticking to it.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

This is one of the coolest hotels I've ever stayed at. It's this beautiful, massive hacienda that looks like an 80s drug lord's mansion. There are no drugs here though, only Karate Kid II in Spanish, which I much prefer. pic.twitter.com/oSnsEuGqfk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 28, 2018

As far as I’m concerned, you were never injured. You were saving children from Orphanges and Muling for the cartels this whole time. That’s my story. I’m sticking to it. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) December 28, 2018

– WWE released the full John Cena vs. AJ Styles match video from the 2017 Royal Rumble event. You can check out the full match video in the player below.