wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Opens As Favorite In Betting Odds To Win WWE World Heavyweight Title
The initial betting odds are out for who will become the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion, with Seth Rollins leading the pack. BetOnline has released the initial odds for who will become the first champion, which you can see below.
Rollins is the favorite right now at 1/2 odds, with Cody Rhodes not too far behind him at 8/5 odds. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are both 13/4 odds, followed by Drew McIntyre (4/1).
The initial champion will be determined at WWE Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.
Seth Rollins: 1/2 (-200)
Cody Rhodes: 8/5 (+160)
Kevin Owens: 13/4 (+325)
Sami Zayn: 13/4 (+325)
Drew McIntyre: 4/1 (+400)
Finn Balor: 5/1 (+500)
Gunther: 5/1 (+500)
Matt Riddle: 8/1 (+800)
Braun Strowman: 9/1 (+900)
Damian Priest: 9/1 (+900)
Bronson Reed: 10/1 (+1000)
Shinsuke Nakamura: 14/1 (+1400)
Dominik Mysterio: 20/1 (+2000)
Ricochet: 20/1 (+2000)
Randy Orton: 25/1 (+2500)
