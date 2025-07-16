Seth Rollins Opens Up About Knee Injury, Recovery Timeline Still Unclear

Seth Rollins appeared as a guest host on the Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful) and gave an update on the knee injury he suffered during his recent WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event match against LA Knight. Rollins lost the match after tweaking his knee, with reports suggesting he was originally scheduled to win. The current Money in the Bank holder said he believes he will be out for a long time, but noted he hasn’t been diagnosed yet.

Rollins said: “I was in a match with LA Knight and I hurt my knee. I was doing a move I do all the time, a moonsault, and I landed on my feet. When I landed, I felt my knee kind of pop and buckle. We got out of the match and move forward. Monday, I was in Birmingham, Alabama, where our specialist is. We tried to take a look at the knee. There was some imaging; it was a little too swollen, so we’re going to take another look, hopefully in a week or two here in LA. Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time. This isn’t the first time I’ve been injured, it won’t be the last time. I’ve always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won’t know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That’s where it’s at.“