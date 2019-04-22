wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Wearing Original Vest For The Shield’s Final Chapter, Jim Duggan Shares Video For New Film
– Seth Rollins found his original Shield vest and will be wearing it for The Shield’s Final Chapter tonight. WWE posted the following video of Rollins reflecting on tonight’s show and discussing his discovery of the vest, as you can see below:
– Hacksaw Jim Duggan posted to Twitter to share the link for a new film featuring him. The film, Menantico Blues, is a horror comedy described as follows:
“Locals recall bizarre sightings in South Jersey during the 1970s and more reported decades later, including a gruesome tale from a group of friends deer hunting near the Menantico Ponds in December of 1995.”
Legend and mystery. Fact or fiction. Find out for yourself at https://t.co/dKv7nH6B0V
— Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@OfficialHacksaw) April 21, 2019
