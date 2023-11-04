– Seth Rollins is walking out of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia still the World Heavyweight Champion this weekend. Not only did he retain the World Heavyweight Championship, he was rescued from a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt by Damian Priest.

Rollins won a hard-fought victory over the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. McIntyre kicked out of both the Pedigree and the Stomp from Rollins. Meanwhile, Rollins was able to kick out of a Claymore Kick by McIntyre. Ultimately, Rollins became the victory after hitting McIntyre with another Pedigree and Stomp to get the pinfall.

However, Damian Priest came out and was ready to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for an immediate title shot against Rollins. Priest’s title hopes were soon dashed when he was assaulted from behind by a man dressed in a hoodie, who quickly revealed himself as Sami Zayn. Sami Zayn then grabbed Priest’s briefcase and ran out of the Mohammed Abdu Arena.

The move makes Seth Rollins safe from a cash-in for now. Priest will have to get his briefcase back from Zayn if he ever wants to cash it in.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of WWE Crown Jewel RIGHT HERE. Highlights and clips from the World Heavyweight Championship match are available below:

BIG FIGHT FEEL TO START THE SHOW! 💯#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/rrcWgKan3X — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023

ALL OF US!! WE THOUGHT DREW HAD DONE IT!!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/2eLfcf4XnI — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023

𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@WWERollins retains the WWE World Heavyweight Championship! 🏆#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/v4OZhIOKO5 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023

Sami Zayn just stole the Money in the Bank briefcase! 🤣#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/aMcMvsnszW — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 4, 2023