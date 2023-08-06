wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Overcomes Odds of Judgment Day, Beats Finn Balor in Rematch at WWE SummerSlam (Pics, Video)
– Seven years removed from their first title match at WWE SummerSlam 2016, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor finally had their rematch, this time for the World Heavyweight Championship, at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Seth Rollins had to contend with interference from the rest of The Judgment Day members, but he still managed to overcome the odds to defeat Balor.
Damian Priest attempted to help Balor by sliding in his Money in the Bank briefcase for Balor to use against Rollins. Instead, Rollins curb stomped Balor’s head into the briefcase to pick up the pinfall victory.
The first time these two faced each other at SummerSlam in 2016, Balor defeated Rollins to win the Universal Title. Now, Rollins has beaten Balor in title bouts at WWE Money in the Bank and SummerSlam events.
Clips and images from the World Heavyweight Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE SummerSlam coverage here.
