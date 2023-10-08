– In the end, there was only one last man standing, and that man was Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of tonight’s WWE Fastlane event. He won a grueling Last Man Standing Match in order to retain the title.

Rollins managed to keep Nakamura down for the count after hitting him with a Falcon Arrow through two tables. The referee began the count on both men, but only Rollins was able to answer the 10-count.

WWE Fastlane is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s ongoing coverage HERE. You can also view clips and images for the Last Man Standing Match below:

ROLLINS HIT WITH THE MIST AND THEN PUT THROUGH THE TABLE!! 🤯#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/fys7b94Lhx — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023

HOW IS SETH ROLLINS DOING THIS?! 😱 The World Heavyweight Champion is risking everything tonight!@WWERollins #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/RqXSVVznJ6 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023

Seth Rollins was the last man standing! 🫡#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/EXIWr0J55t — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 8, 2023