Seth Rollins Overcomes the Odds Against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)

October 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Fastlane Seth Rollins Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– In the end, there was only one last man standing, and that man was Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of tonight’s WWE Fastlane event. He won a grueling Last Man Standing Match in order to retain the title.

Rollins managed to keep Nakamura down for the count after hitting him with a Falcon Arrow through two tables. The referee began the count on both men, but only Rollins was able to answer the 10-count.

WWE Fastlane is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s ongoing coverage HERE. You can also view clips and images for the Last Man Standing Match below:

