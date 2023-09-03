– Seth Rollins managed to overcome the challenge of Shinsuke Nakamura, bad back and all, tonight at WWE Payback. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend The Great Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) was also in attendance and ringside for tonight’s title bout.

Seth Rollins was able to pin Nakamura after rolling through Nakamura attempting a rollup pinning combination. He was able to hit the Stomp to score a three count. He’s held the World Heavyweight Championship for 98 days.

Clips from the World Heavyweight Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE Payback coverage here.