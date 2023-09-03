wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Defeats Shinsuke Nakamura, Retains Title at WWE Payback (Pics, Video)
– Seth Rollins managed to overcome the challenge of Shinsuke Nakamura, bad back and all, tonight at WWE Payback. WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend The Great Muta (aka Keiji Mutoh) was also in attendance and ringside for tonight’s title bout.
Seth Rollins was able to pin Nakamura after rolling through Nakamura attempting a rollup pinning combination. He was able to hit the Stomp to score a three count. He’s held the World Heavyweight Championship for 98 days.
Clips from the World Heavyweight Title bout are available below. You can follow along with our live WWE Payback coverage here.
Pittsburgh sings the SONG of @WWERollins at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/aE3xQBNlCx
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
WWE Hall of Famer The Great Muta is here for our main event at #WWEPayback as @WWERollins defends the #WorldTitle against @ShinsukeN! pic.twitter.com/RapuWR2HaF
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
Is @ShinsukeN's plan paying off in this #WorldTitle match at #WWEPayback? pic.twitter.com/GDJ4xjOe63
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins retains against @ShinsukeN at #WWEPayback!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/sEIo8NXXW3
— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2023
