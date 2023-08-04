Seth Rollins Says He Personally Owes A Lot To Finn Balor

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Seth Rollins commented on his history with Finn Balor and the connections he shares with the member of The Judgment Day (via Fightful). Rollins credited Balor with bringing Becky Lynch into WWE, explaining that he likely would never have met and married her without Balor’s initial training of Lynch. You can find a few highlights from Rollins and watch the complete interview below.

On his personal perspective of Balor: “Finn Balor is the person that trained my wife. He brought her into the industry. I owe him a lot on a personal level. I may not have a wife and a family if it wasn’t for him. I’m very excited to share the ring. I hope his headspace is where it needs to be because I want the best Finn Balor. I want the best Finn Balor because that’s going to bring out the best Seth Rollins, and that’s going to give the people and the World Heavyweight Championship the best matchup possible.”

On Lynch’s talent as a performer: “She’s the best. The best there is.”