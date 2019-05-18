WWE News: Seth Rollins and Other Superstars Interact With Fans at Paris Live Event, Kayla Braxton Cautions Women Using Uber or Lyft, Becky Lynch Watches Broadway Show in WWE 24 Clip

– WWE released a video of the Superstars greeting and celebrating the fans at the Paris, France live event this week. You can check out that footage featuring Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Rey Mysterio, and more below.

– WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton shared some advice over Twitter, cautioning women to be careful when using a ride share at an airport. You can check out her tweet below.

Braxton stated, “Ladies be careful at the airports when picking up Uber or Lyft. There’s people tricking woman into thinking they’re their ride and abducting them. A guy just tried it with me and I knew immediately what he was up to. Be aware and take all necessary precautions. It’s a scary world.”

Ladies be careful at the airports when picking up Uber or Lyft. There’s people tricking woman into thinking they’re their ride and abducting them. A guy just tried it with me and I knew immediately what he was up to. Be aware and take all necessary precautions. It’s a scary world — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 18, 2019

– WWE released a WWE 24 Extra clip featuring Becky Lynch getting some time to watch a broadway show along with her father. You can check out that clip below.