Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker are set to appear on next week’s WWE Raw. WWE announced on Friday’s Smackdown that the trio will be appearing on Monday’s show.

The announced lineup for the show, which airs Monday night on Netflix, is:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* JD McDonagh vs. Penta

* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman appear