Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio at WWE Live Event

As previously reported, WWE had a live event in Monterrey, Mexico last night, where Seth Rollins defeated Dominik Mysterio. After the match, he paid tribute to Dominik’s father Rey.

He said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this right here is the greatest luchador of all time. Give it up for Rey Mysterio! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, and everyone else in the history of this business. We love you. You are the best.”