Seth Rollins Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee At WWE Live Event
December 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE held a weekend live event in Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester on Saturday, and Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late wrestling star at the show. As you can see in the below video, Rollins addressed the crowd during the live event and talked about how much Lee meant to him, and dedicated the evening to Lee.
Lee, who was Luke Harper in WWE, passed away on December 26th, 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) gives a tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, NY. ❤️#WWERochester pic.twitter.com/5BEwryZXZI
— Ella Jay (@itsellajay) December 4, 2022
