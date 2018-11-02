Quantcast

 

Seth Rollins Pins Bobby Lashley To Move to WWE Crown Jewel World Cup Semis (Pics, Videos)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins pinned Bobby Lashley after a curb stomp at WWE Crown Jewel to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup tournament. He will face either Kurt Angle or Dolph Ziggler.

Seth Rollins, WWE Crown Jewel, Joseph Lee

