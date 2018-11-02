wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Pins Bobby Lashley To Move to WWE Crown Jewel World Cup Semis (Pics, Videos)
Seth Rollins pinned Bobby Lashley after a curb stomp at WWE Crown Jewel to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup tournament. He will face either Kurt Angle or Dolph Ziggler.
HERE COMES THE ARCHITECT.#ICChampion @WWERollins looks to add "BEST in the WORLD" to his resumé RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/QJjQiMpYbx
He's @fightbobby, and he's here to DOMINATE.#WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel @ItsLioRush pic.twitter.com/hePqYbxFj2
ALL 💪💪.#WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/hKpwkAZdOk
Is the tide about to turn for @WWERollins?! #WWEWorldCup #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/8wCjxJNAru
Dominance vs. Determination.@WWERollins refuses to be out-powered by @fightbobby in the #WWEWorldCup Tournament! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/oVKb65icGk
The night will CONTINUE for @WWERollins as he defeats @fightbobby to advance in the #WWEWorldCup tournament! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/3bRGd0mnWc
