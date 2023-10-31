Seth Rollins Has No Plans to Stop Wrestling Anytime Soon

– During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins revelaed that he doesn’t have any plans on leaving wrestling anytime soon. He said on his career (via Fightful), “I don’t intend on stopping anytime soon. Like I said, I’m still in that window, the business is hot, I’m having a lot of fun, so I don’t know. I don’t see it anytime in the immediate future, let’s just say that.”

This weekend, Seth Rollins will be defending his title against former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel. The event is slated for Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.