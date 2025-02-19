Seth Rollins Comments On Possible Match With Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Wrestlemania

In an interview with Not Just Football (via Fightful), Seth Rollins spoke about a possible match with Roman Reigns and CM Punk at Wrestlemania, which he thinks would be fantastic. Rollins has an issue with both on WWE TV, and attacked Reigns following their elimination at the Royal Rumble earlier this month.

Seth Rollins said: “Hey, man, that means I get to kick both their asses at the same time, my two most bitter rivals? Please. On the Grandest Stage of Them All? That screams fantastic to me. Now, obviously you mentioned me stomping Roman’s head at the Rumble. We don’t know where his WrestleMania status is gonna be. I don’t know when he’s gonna come back. He’s on a ‘limited schedule’ as it is, so we’ll see what kind of deal he wants to work out. CM Punk’s gotta make it to WrestleMania this year. Last year, he didn’t make it to WrestleMania. Fragile Phil got hurt, didn’t make it to WrestleMania. So this year, we’ll see if he can get there. I am healthy and prime, I am there every single week. I am the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, ‘Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?’ I would say, ‘Please, bring it on.’ But we got a long way to go. We got Elimination Chamber coming up.”