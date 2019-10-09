wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Posts First Tweet Since Hell in a Cell
– Seth Rollins made his first post to Twitter since Hell in a Cell’s main event, and referenced the “Seth Rollins Is Not Cool” sign he was mocked with at the show. Rollins posted to Twitter as you can see below with a general message that seems to be a reaction to the negative reaction that the main event recied.
The hashtag references a video that went viral of Rollins being taunted by a fan holding up a sign that contained the phrase. Rollins didn’t appear on Raw, but is the captain for Team Hogan at Crown Jewel on October 31st.
Survive and Prevail is bigger than just what happens between the ropes. Question everything, even yourself, and fight your heart out every step of the way. #sethrollinsisnotcool
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 8, 2019
