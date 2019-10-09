Seth Rollins Posts First Tweet Since Hell in a Cell

– Seth Rollins made his first post to Twitter since Hell in a Cell’s main event, and referenced the “Seth Rollins Is Not Cool” sign he was mocked with at the show. Rollins posted to Twitter as you can see below with a general message that seems to be a reaction to the negative reaction that the main event recied.

The hashtag references a video that went viral of Rollins being taunted by a fan holding up a sign that contained the phrase. Rollins didn’t appear on Raw, but is the captain for Team Hogan at Crown Jewel on October 31st.