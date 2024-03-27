Seth Rollins Praises Becky Lynch Following Release Of Her Memoir

Seth Rollins posted to his social media to show support for his wife Becky Lynch after her memoir released today. Lynch’s The Man: Not Your Average Girl hit bookshelves today and Rollins took to his Twitter to promote the release and praise Lynch.

He wrote:

“To my wife:

You’re the greatest.

You’re my best friend and the best mama.

You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you.

And I’m so damn proud of you.

Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books!”