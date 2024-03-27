wrestling / News
Seth Rollins Praises Becky Lynch Following Release Of Her Memoir
Seth Rollins posted to his social media to show support for his wife Becky Lynch after her memoir released today. Lynch’s The Man: Not Your Average Girl hit bookshelves today and Rollins took to his Twitter to promote the release and praise Lynch.
He wrote:
“To my wife:
You’re the greatest.
You’re my best friend and the best mama.
You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you.
And I’m so damn proud of you.
Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books!”
To my wife:
You’re the greatest.
You’re my best friend and the best mama.
You elevate everyone around you.
I admire you. I look up to you. I love you.
And I’m so damn proud of you.
Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you… pic.twitter.com/qjSbKZA574
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Scott D’Amore Pushing To Take Over Creative In TNA
- Bully Ray Says He Sometimes Feels Like Cody Rhodes Isn’t ‘The Guy’ In WWE
- Kevin Nash Reflects on Why WCW’s Road Wild Event in Sturgis Was A ‘S*** Show’
- Ronda Rousey On What She Told Triple H Before Leaving WWE, Reveals She Hid Concussion Symptoms