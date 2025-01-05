– During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared high praise for Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Seth Rollins on Liv Morgan: “She’s a stud. She’s like a little Jersey girl, and she just turned into this superstar, she’s defending the Women’s World Championship on Monday, in LA, for the Netflix debut against Rhea Ripley, who’s also a stud. The girls are on another level these days, but she’s awesome.”

On Morgan’s personality: “She’s such a personality, in real life and on-screen. She’s so over the top, she’s such a great time. She’s game for anything, too. She’s just one of those girls, you can put her in any situation and she flourishes.”

Liv Morgan defends her Women’s World Title tomorrow night on WWE Raw against her rival Rhea Ripley. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will stream live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.