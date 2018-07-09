Seth Rollins Praises Vince McMahon, Talks Bret Hart’s Criticism of His Ring Work

– Seth Rollins spoke with GiveMeSport and discussed his working relationship with Vince McMahon, Bret Hart’s criticism of his in-ring work and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Vince McMahon: “Vince is great. He’s fantastic first off. My relationship with him is very, very good. He’s just such an eccentric dude. He’s always got something for ya. He’s 71-years-old now and he’s sharp as a knife so he’s a lot of fun to be around. He’s always got good feedback. Still watches it, still loves it. That’s the crazy thing. He still comes to work every single week and he still loves it. He still loves what he does. He loves being around it, he loves watching it, analyzing it, thinking about it. So it’s just cool to be around a guy like that.”

On the reaction backstage to Bret Hart saying he was unsafe in the ring back in 2016: “I have no idea if [McMahon] even knew what Bret was saying about me as far as that’s concerned. But yeah, I got support from guys in the locker room who were like, ‘what is this guy even talking about? Why is he saying this stuff? It’s just ridiculous.’ So yeah, it was here and there but most people really didn’t take it too seriously because it was so off the wall. So yeah people just make jokes about it for the most part.”