Seth Rollins Promises Big News For Tonight’s Smackdown

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Seth Rollins

In a series of posts on Twitter, Seth Rollins hyped up tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown and promised he will deliver ‘big news’.

He wrote: “HUUUUUGE night on SMACKDOWN TONIGHT! Can CONFIRM I will be appearing LIVE!! DONT MISS OUT! BIG NEWS! And LOTS of DRIP! #EMBRACETHEVISION I DOUBT Cesaro will be there. He MIGHT be, I don’t know, I doubt it. He had hard time standing or walking last week. SHAME ON HIM!

Seth Rollins, Joseph Lee

